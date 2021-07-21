Designer Parfums enjoy action packed Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix launching the F1 Fragrances Race Collection

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a weekend of excitement and premieres, the world looking at F1 and Silverstone where the fans returned in full force with a record crowd of over 140,000. The debut of the new F1 Sprint race proved to be a success and Freddie Hunt, son of Formula 1 legend and 1976 Formula 1 World Champion James Hunt, joined forces with F1 Fragrances to launch the new Race Collection .

Hunt, a racing driver himself, witnessed the fierce fight between title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen first-hand at F1's prestigious Paddock Club, where he welcomed an array of VIPs and celebrities to the new F1 Fragrances stand to discover and experience the latest Race Collection scents.

"It was a fantastic Grand Prix weekend; I very much enjoy being the new ambassador of the Official F1 Fragrances. The bottles look amazing and I really like the scents! The F1 Fragrances Race Collection contains five different scents, each matching a particular point in a F1 race." said Hunt, "my favourite, Carbon Reign, captures the victory celebrations on the podium – the best moment of a race weekend!"

He particularly enjoyed the victory celebrations of the world-premiere of Saturday's Sprint race which brought back the winner's laurel for the first time since the 80's: "This is brilliant. It reminds me of my Dad - those iconic photos, taken by the top magazine titles of the time – celebrating his victory here in Silverstone, the big laurel around his chest, a champagne bottle and the trophy high up in the air!", said Hunt, "His amazing smile showing that winning feeling - like you've just conquered the world!"

More than once, approached by guests in F1's own exclusive Paddock Club, Freddie, whose looks are so much like his famous World Championship-winning Dad, told stories of his fond memories of his late father, and was visibly moved when learning that the winner's trophy was an emotional tribute to 'The voice of British Motorsport, legendary commentator Murray Walker'. "Even though I was just a little kid, I remember Murray, and especially his voice. I really liked him - him and dad were often fighting over the same microphone, but they were really good friends as well!"