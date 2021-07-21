Belden to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will report results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 4, 2021, before trading begins on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at http://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants is 800-353-6461, with confirmation code 8744927. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.