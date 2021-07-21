MaxLinear Bridges and Transceivers Enable UTEK’s Next-Generation Industrial IoT Platforms

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that the company’s interface bridges and multi-protocol transceivers are used in UTEK serial port expansion devices and interface converters for Industrial IoT applications.

MaxLinear bridges enable UTEK's next-gen industrial IoT platforms (Graphic: Business Wire)

Modern Industrial systems leverage the power of the cloud, AI, and edge computing to make real-time decisions that improve performance and reliability. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connects digital and physical machines together to create responsive, interconnected systems. As the number of connected IoT devices is expected to grow to well over 100 billion units in 2030, the ability to connect systems together is more challenging than ever. MaxLinear’s industry leading bridge and transceiver solutions provide designers the architectural flexibility needed to build these highly interconnected systems.

UTEK is a global leader of IIoT interconnect products that expand the data collection capabilities of edge devices. MaxLinear’s USB bridges (XR21B14xx and XR21V14xx) are the smallest in the world, allowing UTEK to create thin, yet robust, interface conversion cables. MaxLinear is the leading supplier of PCIe bridges in the market and these XR17V35x UARTs provide the widest serial port expansion capabilities in the industry. Additionally, MaxLinear is the leading supplier globally for multi-protocol transceivers, which are used across a variety of UTEK’s interconnect platforms.

The unique needs of Industrial IoT applications weighed heavily in the design of MaxLinear’s bridges and multi-protocol transceivers. The USB UART and USB Ethernet (XR2280x) bridges offer the industry’s most robust integrated system-level ESD protection of up to ±15kV. USB and PCIe bridges both offer the highest I/O expansion in their respective product categories with PCIe bridges offering up to 16 independent GPIOs and 8 serial ports per device. As an industry leader in multi-protocol transceivers, MaxLinear offers the largest portfolio of devices, which includes products offering up to 10 different protocols in a single chip.