checkAd

MaxLinear Bridges and Transceivers Enable UTEK’s Next-Generation Industrial IoT Platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 14:35  |  31   |   |   

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that the company’s interface bridges and multi-protocol transceivers are used in UTEK serial port expansion devices and interface converters for Industrial IoT applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005410/en/

MaxLinear bridges enable UTEK's next-gen industrial IoT platforms (Graphic: Business Wire)

MaxLinear bridges enable UTEK's next-gen industrial IoT platforms (Graphic: Business Wire)

Modern Industrial systems leverage the power of the cloud, AI, and edge computing to make real-time decisions that improve performance and reliability. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connects digital and physical machines together to create responsive, interconnected systems. As the number of connected IoT devices is expected to grow to well over 100 billion units in 2030, the ability to connect systems together is more challenging than ever. MaxLinear’s industry leading bridge and transceiver solutions provide designers the architectural flexibility needed to build these highly interconnected systems.

UTEK is a global leader of IIoT interconnect products that expand the data collection capabilities of edge devices. MaxLinear’s USB bridges (XR21B14xx and XR21V14xx) are the smallest in the world, allowing UTEK to create thin, yet robust, interface conversion cables. MaxLinear is the leading supplier of PCIe bridges in the market and these XR17V35x UARTs provide the widest serial port expansion capabilities in the industry. Additionally, MaxLinear is the leading supplier globally for multi-protocol transceivers, which are used across a variety of UTEK’s interconnect platforms.

The unique needs of Industrial IoT applications weighed heavily in the design of MaxLinear’s bridges and multi-protocol transceivers. The USB UART and USB Ethernet (XR2280x) bridges offer the industry’s most robust integrated system-level ESD protection of up to ±15kV. USB and PCIe bridges both offer the highest I/O expansion in their respective product categories with PCIe bridges offering up to 16 independent GPIOs and 8 serial ports per device. As an industry leader in multi-protocol transceivers, MaxLinear offers the largest portfolio of devices, which includes products offering up to 10 different protocols in a single chip.

Seite 1 von 3
MaxLinear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MaxLinear Bridges and Transceivers Enable UTEK’s Next-Generation Industrial IoT Platforms MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that the company’s interface bridges and multi-protocol transceivers are used in UTEK serial port …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Opportunity Financial (“OppFi”) and FG New America Acquisition Corp. Complete Business ...
Titel
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21MaxLinear Announces New $350 Million Senior Secured Term B Loan Facility and Establishes $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21MaxLinear Linearization and Cree GaN on SiC Power Amplifiers Combine to Efficiently Power New Ultra-Wideband 5G
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21MaxLinear Linearization and Cree GaN on SiC Power Amplifiers Combine to Efficiently Power New Ultra-Wideband 5G
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten