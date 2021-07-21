Hellman & Friedman Announces Satisfaction of Minimum Condition in the Tender Offer for Shares of At Home Group and Extension of the Offer to Facilitate the Closing of the Transactions
Ambience Merger Sub Inc. (the “Purchaser”), an entity controlled by funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman (“H&F”), a premier global private equity firm, and At Home Group Inc. (“At Home”) (NYSE: Home), the home décor superstore, today announced the satisfaction of the “minimum condition” in the previously commenced cash tender offer by the Purchaser to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of At Home’s common stock and an extension of the tender offer to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 22, 2021, unless further extended.
American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised the Purchaser that, as of the initial expiration time of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2021, 37,388,949 shares of common stock of At Home, representing approximately 57% of the issued and outstanding At Home shares, were tendered pursuant to the tender offer. Accordingly, the “minimum condition” in the tender offer, which requires tender of at least one share more than a majority of all issued and outstanding shares of At Home, was satisfied as of the initial expiration time. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares of common stock of At Home do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration of the tender offer.
The Purchaser is extending the expiration of the tender offer to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 22, 2021 in order to coordinate the closing of the tender offer and the merger. H&F expects the tender offer will be completed promptly following the extended expiration date of July 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of each of the conditions to completion of the tender offer set forth in the merger agreement as of the extended expiration date, and that the merger will be consummated promptly following the completion of the tender offer.
Innisfree M&A Incorporated is the information Agent for the tender offer and any questions or requests for the Offer to Purchase and related materials with respect to the tender offer may be directed to them by telephone, toll-free, at (877) 687-1873.
About At Home
At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers over 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 228 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare