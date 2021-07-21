Hellman & Friedman Announces Satisfaction of Minimum Condition in the Tender Offer for Shares of At Home Group and Extension of the Offer to Facilitate the Closing of the Transactions

Ambience Merger Sub Inc. (the “Purchaser”), an entity controlled by funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman (“H&F”), a premier global private equity firm, and At Home Group Inc. (“At Home”) (NYSE: Home), the home décor superstore, today announced the satisfaction of the “minimum condition” in the previously commenced cash tender offer by the Purchaser to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of At Home’s common stock and an extension of the tender offer to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 22, 2021, unless further extended.

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised the Purchaser that, as of the initial expiration time of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2021, 37,388,949 shares of common stock of At Home, representing approximately 57% of the issued and outstanding At Home shares, were tendered pursuant to the tender offer. Accordingly, the “minimum condition” in the tender offer, which requires tender of at least one share more than a majority of all issued and outstanding shares of At Home, was satisfied as of the initial expiration time. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares of common stock of At Home do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration of the tender offer.