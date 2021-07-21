checkAd

Hellman & Friedman Announces Satisfaction of Minimum Condition in the Tender Offer for Shares of At Home Group and Extension of the Offer to Facilitate the Closing of the Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 14:31  |  35   |   |   

Ambience Merger Sub Inc. (the “Purchaser”), an entity controlled by funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman (“H&F”), a premier global private equity firm, and At Home Group Inc. (“At Home”) (NYSE: Home), the home décor superstore, today announced the satisfaction of the “minimum condition” in the previously commenced cash tender offer by the Purchaser to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of At Home’s common stock and an extension of the tender offer to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 22, 2021, unless further extended.

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised the Purchaser that, as of the initial expiration time of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2021, 37,388,949 shares of common stock of At Home, representing approximately 57% of the issued and outstanding At Home shares, were tendered pursuant to the tender offer. Accordingly, the “minimum condition” in the tender offer, which requires tender of at least one share more than a majority of all issued and outstanding shares of At Home, was satisfied as of the initial expiration time. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares of common stock of At Home do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration of the tender offer.

The Purchaser is extending the expiration of the tender offer to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 22, 2021 in order to coordinate the closing of the tender offer and the merger. H&F expects the tender offer will be completed promptly following the extended expiration date of July 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of each of the conditions to completion of the tender offer set forth in the merger agreement as of the extended expiration date, and that the merger will be consummated promptly following the completion of the tender offer.

Innisfree M&A Incorporated is the information Agent for the tender offer and any questions or requests for the Offer to Purchase and related materials with respect to the tender offer may be directed to them by telephone, toll-free, at (877) 687-1873.

About At Home

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers over 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 228 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

Seite 1 von 4
At Home Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hellman & Friedman Announces Satisfaction of Minimum Condition in the Tender Offer for Shares of At Home Group and Extension of the Offer to Facilitate the Closing of the Transactions Ambience Merger Sub Inc. (the “Purchaser”), an entity controlled by funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman (“H&F”), a premier global private equity firm, and At Home Group Inc. (“At Home”) (NYSE: Home), the home décor superstore, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Opportunity Financial (“OppFi”) and FG New America Acquisition Corp. Complete Business ...
Titel
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21CAS Investment Partners to Nominate Slate of Candidates for Election to At Home’s Board of Directors if Hellman & Friedman’s Tender Offer Fails
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21CAS Investment Partners Urges At Home to Pre-Release Sales Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Ahead of Upcoming Tender Deadline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21 CAS Investment Partners Releases Presentation Detailing its Valuation Analysis and Opposition to At Home’s Sale to Hellman & Friedman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21At Home Opens Two New Stores in June
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten