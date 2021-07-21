checkAd

NaturalShrimp Hires Industry Veteran Marco Van Den Berg to Lead Sales and Marketing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

DALLAS, TX, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced the appointment of Marco Van Den Berg to lead the Company’s sales and marketing activities, with responsibility for business in North America. Marco will initially act in a consulting capacity before transitioning to the position of Vice President of Sales.

Marco Van Den Berg brings more than 20 years of sales, marketing and management experience to NaturalShrimp. Marco has a proven track record in the seafood sector and has worked with listed multinationals and private equity backed companies in all stages of growth, including several successful mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, Marco has served as a consultant to numerous American Aquaculture companies in a management capacity. He served as Commercial Director for Lumar Seafood International, spearheading expansion in North America and multiple markets in Europe. Marco has extensive experience in providing solutions and managing leading key retail and foodservices accounts in the United States, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

In this role, Marco will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing activities for NaturalShrimp. He will focus on customer growth and satisfaction, market expansion, sales team development, brand awareness and community impact.

“Marco brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing along with a comprehensive understanding of the seafood marketplace,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “His leadership skills and experience complement our executive team. Marco will play a critical role in enhancing our brand nationally as we continue to introduce our shrimp products to the market and provide ongoing best-in-class service to our distributor and processor partners. He will also lead our efforts exploring international expansion opportunities and partners. On behalf of the team at NaturalShrimp, we welcome Marco to the company.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ North America
Direct: 949-491-8235
SHMP@mzgroup.us





