Ladenburg Thalmann to Host R&D Showcase Featuring Artelo Biosciences’ CAReS Study on July 28, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021   

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that target lipid signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. will host an R&D showcase focused on the Phase 1b/2a Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (“CAReS”), evaluating the Company’s lead drug candidate, ART27.13. The webinar will be hosted by Michael Higgins, Managing Director and Senior Biopharmaceutical Equity Research Analyst on July 28th, 2021 at 1pm EDT/10am PDT. This event will include the lead investigator on the CAReS study, Barry Laird, PhD, a Senior Clinical Consultant of Palliative Medicine at St Columba's Hospice Care in Edinburg, UK. Among a number of key topics, Dr. Laird will be discussing the etiology of anorexia and the accompanying challenges of effectively treating anorexia.

R&D Showcase:
Date: Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT
Link: Webinar Registration - Zoom

About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that target lipid signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the San Diego-based company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com





