NFI subsidiary ARBOC to supply Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) 110 ARBOC Low Floor Transit Buses

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in mobility solutions, today announced that the Toronto Transit Commission (“TTC”) has awarded NFI subsidiary ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC (“ARBOC”) a firm order for 110 seven-meter Independence low floor transit buses.

The award was placed through ARBOC’s Canadian distributor, Creative Carriage Ltd., utilizing the Government of Ontario’s Metrolinx Transit Procurement Initiative (“TPI”). ARBOC plans to deliver the initial group of up to 30 buses in 2021 with the remaining 80 vehicles in 2022. This award follows a TTC order in 2019 to NFI subsidiary New Flyer Industries Canada ULC (“New Flyer”), for up to 40 Xcelsior CHARGE 40-foot battery-electric buses supporting TTC’s electric bus program, of which 20 buses have already been delivered.

TTC, North America’s third largest transit system after New York City Transit Authority and Mexico City Metro, is the public transport agency responsible for the transportation network of the Greater Toronto Area, serving nearly 1.7 million passengers on an average weekday. TTC offers multiple transportation services, including subway lines, streetcar routes, and more than 140 bus routes made up of approximately 2,400 buses. TTC plans to utilize the new ARBOC Independence low-floor buses to support rejuvenation of their Wheel-Trans fleet that provides safe and reliable transit options for seniors and persons with disabilities, allowing them to travel with freedom and dignity.

“We responded to TTC’s specific design requirements by designing a customized bus for TTC’s unique fleet and operational profile, including many noteworthy features that will set this fleet apart and provide an unparalleled rider experience,” said Doug Minix, General Manager, ARBOC.”

The seven-meter low-floor bus is built on the Dodge ProMaster chassis and was designed specifically for accessible transit service, with both a curbside wheelchair ramp and a rear facing wheelchair ramp for random access loading and unloading, plus improved versatility in urban and rural routes.”

Enhanced storage methods and foldaway seats lend to a cavernous passenger compartment for ease, accessibility and flexibility. Signage, lighting, audio-visual aids, and ride comfort were all carefully integrated to ensure ridership safety and comfort.

“We are incredibly proud of the ARBOC team and local Toronto dealer Creative Carriage who worked together to respond creatively to the unique needs of TTC’s Wheel-Trans fleet requirements,” said Paul Soubry, NFI’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “NFI is honored to support TTC with parts and services as one of our largest customers. In addition to the low-floor ARBOC buses, NFI has also recently delivered New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric zero-emission transit buses to further support zero-emission, sustainable transportation for TTC and its customers.”

