Asia Broadband Mining Properties and Facilities Update

The Company’s mining property acquisition strategy is to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s previous gold production success. In 2020, the Company diverted from its acquisition strategy to explore a property diversification initiative and pursued several potential development projects, a gold property in Colombia and a Lithium property in Mexico. After significant exploration activities and evaluations, both properties were deemed to be not feasible for rapid development and were discontinued due to pandemic and property characteristic limitations. Irrespectively, the Company is actively searching for new high potential mining property acquisitions and anticipates future announcements in that regard.

AABB is continuing its due diligence on several high potential property acquisitions in Mexico at Los Reyes and Acaponeta-Bonanza. The Los Reyes project is currently awaiting the second phase assays results from exploratory drilling samples and Bonanza is currently conducting the second phase of exploratory drilling and expects to have the assay results in the coming weeks. The Company is committed to ensuring the optimal allocation of development capital in deciding to acquire either property, which requires an extensive due diligence and evaluation period. However, this preliminary work will accelerate the operations advancement toward production subsequent to acquisition. The Company expects to have the necessary assessment information on both properties by September and will make the acquisition decisions at that time.



AABB’s other mining project at Colima, Mexico, is currently awaiting special permitting at any time to continue moving forward rapidly with the first phase of operations development to expand the infrastructure, conduct further geophysics capture, initiate a drilling exploration program and build site preparations for facilities installations.

To improve the Company’s efficiency and control, a new mining operations storage and processing facilities building in Buenavista, Jalisco, Mexico, is now open to serve as a central warehouse hub for AABB.