KemPharm Announces U.S. Launch of Innovative ADHD Treatment AZSTARYS (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate capsules) by Corium, Inc.

AZSTARYS was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2021 and consists of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), co-formulated with immediate-release d-MPH. Subsequent to the approval of AZSTARYS, SDX was classified as a Schedule IV controlled substance by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). AZSTARYS is classified as a Schedule II controlled substance as it includes a 70:30 mixture of SDX (Schedule IV) and d-MPH (Schedule II).

CELEBRATION, Fla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced the U.S. commercial launch of AZSTARYS, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older. Corium, Inc. (Corium), a portfolio company of Gurnet Point Capital (GPC), is leading the commercialization of AZSTARYS in the U.S.

“The U.S. commercial launch of AZSTARYS is a significant milestone for KemPharm and an important advancement in the treatment of ADHD, a disease indication that has seen little innovation in recent years,” said Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm. “Since the FDA’s approval of AZSTARYS in March, the various teams across Corium have been working diligently to ready AZSTARYS for its U.S. launch. We believe Corium has built a best-in-class commercial organization, and as a result, we expect the market potential for AZSTARYS will be maximized. It is great news that patients living with ADHD will now have a new treatment option with the potential to address previously unmet needs because of AZSTARYS’ unique prodrug platform.”

“The launch of AZSTARYS provides patients with ADHD, their caregivers, and their clinicians with a first-of-its-kind treatment that offers both rapid and extended ADHD symptom improvement because of the dual action of its formulation using the prodrug SDX with IR d-MPH,” said Perry J. Sternberg, President and CEO of Corium. “We believe Corium’s extensive ADHD and commercialization expertise will help ensure a successful AZSTARYS launch, and I am incredibly proud of our team for reaching this milestone, a significant inflection point in Corium’s journey to become a leader in the CNS space.”