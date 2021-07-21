Logiq Expands Affordable Media Buying to Asia Pacific for Any Size Agency or Brand

By expanding its footprint to localized inventory offered in APAC, LDM brings affordable and easily managed access to these international consumers within the reach of small and medium-sized agencies and brands who sell in these markets.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has expanded its Logiq Digital Marketing (LDM) platform to include direct media buying access to web, mobile and connected TV (CTV), and audio media providers across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The offering also optimizes the delivery of an ad to an APAC consumer so that it can occur within 50 milliseconds (or 5/100 of a second), even if the campaign is managed by an agency or brand halfway around the world. Market studies show it takes only about 50 milliseconds for users to form an opinion about the company from the visual appeal of a product web page. So, first impressions indeed matter and this is why time-of-delivery is so critical.

“Our expanded reach to APAC with optimized time-to-delivery is another major value-add for our LDM clients, and reflects our ongoing efforts to further expand our global network,” said LDM’s division president, Manny Puentes. “Small and medium-sized agencies and brands located anywhere in the world can now have access to local media buying in APAC, and it truly levels the playing field for businesses who do not have the budget or scale to do business abroad.”

In order to compete with larger agencies and brands, it has traditionally required large ad spends and supporting resources. Now with LDM, agencies and brands have a partner who can provide them the benefits of enterprise scale and reach without the associated costs and commitments. They can now reach the same consumers as their larger competitors, but at a fraction of the cost.

Logiq’s expansion of its digital marketing services into APAC also aligns with the growing trend of U.S. businesses looking to expand their presence internationally as a way to increase their market share and grow revenue. They want to tap the fast-growing emerging markets, but realize doing it digitally will be the most cost-effective way. According to Euromonitor International, e-Commerce sales in the Asia Pacific emerging markets are expected to nearly double by 2025, reaching $2 trillion.