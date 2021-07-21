Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Adjusts Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Start Time

checkAd

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously reported, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) will issue financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Additionally, as previously reported, the Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021, now scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 312-8783 (domestic), or (408) 940-3874 (international) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. When prompted, provide the Conference ID: 3092989. The live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode at http://www.roireit.net/.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2021 and will be available until 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021. To access the conference call recording, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and use the Conference ID: 3092989. The conference call will also be archived at http://www.roireit.net/ for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2021, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.

Contact:
Ashley Rubino, Investor Relations
858-677-0900
arubino@roireit.net





