Vericel to Report Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced the following webcast and conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2021 financial results and business highlights.

What: Vericel Corporation Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
   
When: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:30am (EDT)
   
Where: http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations
   
How: The conference call will be available live in the Investors section of the Vericel website at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations. Please access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to download the required audio software if necessary. Presentation slides for the conference call will be available on the webcast and in the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website. 

To participate in the live call by telephone, please call (877) 312-5881 and reference Vericel Corporation second-quarter 2021 earnings call. If calling from outside the U.S., please use the international phone number (253) 237-1173.

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the webcast will be available at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations until August, 2022. A replay of the call will also be available until 11:30am (EDT) on August 11, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056, or from outside the U.S. (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 5824035.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American commercial rights to NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.vcel.com.

Epicel and MACI are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. 2021 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Contacts:
Eric Burns
ir@vcel.com
+1 (734) 418-4411

 





