Bridgeline Receives More than $7.3M in Warrant Exercises

WOBURN, Mass., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today it has received over $7.3M in cash, including the $2.5M previously disclosed, as a result of the recent warrant exercises. These warrants were originally issued in 2019 with a strike price of $4.00.



These funds bring Bridgeline’s cash balance to more than $9M with 8,393,609 shares of common stock outstanding. The new capital is above and beyond Bridgeline’s fully capitalized operating plan. The additional funds will be used to accelerate growth and execute Bridgeline’s eCommerce 360 strategy to drive traffic, increase conversions and grow average order value for its 2,500 customers.