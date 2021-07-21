checkAd

Sysorex Schedules Shareholder Update Conference Call to Discuss Latest Developments and Business Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

HERNDON, Va., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysorex, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQB: SYSX), a data center owner and operator and the preeminent U.S.-based Ethereum mining and Ethereum Blockchain technologies company, today announced that it will host a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time on Monday, August 9, 2021, to discuss the Company’s business, Ethereum 2.0 and blockchain technologies strategies, business developments, certain financial updates, and to provide investors with an operational and financial outlook for the business.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-369-8770 for U.S. callers or + 862-298-0840 for international callers, or on the Company’s Investors section of the website: https://sysorexinc.com/company/investors/.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor section of the website, https://sysorexinc.com/company/investors/, through August 9, 2022. A telephone replay of the call with be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 23, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or + 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 42248.

About Sysorex, Inc.

Sysorex, Inc. (“Company”) is a data center owner and operator and is the preeminent U.S.-based Ethereum mining and blockchain technology company. Following the Company’s reverse triangular merger with TTM Digital Assets & Technologies, Inc. (“TTM”), the Company shifted its primary business focus to the mining of Ethereum and technology opportunities related to the Ethereum Blockchain. The Company currently owns and operates thousands of NVIDIA Graphics Processing Units (“GPUs”) including specialized Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (“CMPs”) generating approximately 500 Gigahash of computing power (collectively, “GPUs”). These GPUs are currently online and securing the Ethereum Blockchain and generating ETH around the clock with industry leading efficiency. The Company also operates its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sysorex Government Services, Inc. (“SGS”), a business that provides information technology products, solutions and services to federal, state, and local government, including system integrators. The Company is advancing strategies to leverage the Ethereum Blockchain and distributed ledger technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s future revenues, business, operations, and strategies. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. While the Company has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of the Company and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all, the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2021, and the risks and uncertainties described in other filings that the Company made or may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to, update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: SYSX@crescendo-ir.com

Market Makers
Jimmy Caplan
Email: ir@ttmdigitalassets.com

Public Relations
Eisenberg Communications
Rick Eisenberg
E mail: pr@ttmdigitalassets.com


ETH zu EUR jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sysorex Schedules Shareholder Update Conference Call to Discuss Latest Developments and Business Outlook HERNDON, Va., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sysorex, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQB: SYSX), a data center owner and operator and the preeminent U.S.-based Ethereum mining and Ethereum Blockchain technologies company, today announced that it will host …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2021
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:49 UhrDroht jetzt ein neuer Kryptowinter?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08:07 UhrAmazon und Apple – die Giganten stützen den Markt
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
06:00 UhrBitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano – was eine Entwicklung!
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
20.07.21Investview (''INVU'') Opens New State-of-the-Art ASIC Bitcoin Miner Repair Center and Digital-Asset Network-Operations-Center Facility in Texas USA
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Plans Fractional Solar Energy Ownership Platform Using Blockchain Technology
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Everything Blockchain Joins Overwatch Partners Taking Lead Position in Ethereum Fork - PulseChain
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin – die Achterbahnfahrt geht weiter
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
20.07.21Bitcoin, Gold, Apple – geht jetzt los?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
20.07.21DAX – die große Korrektur?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
19.07.21Gold, Apple, Bitcoin – beginnt die Korrektur?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare