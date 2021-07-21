Tele Columbus AG: Broadband expansion kicks off in Leipzig

Fibre optic for gigabit-speed internet

Broadband expansion kicks off in Leipzig

- Fibre-optic network expansion begins in Hohenheida

- First connections to be activated in 2021

- High-speed internet for private households, companies and schools

Leipzig/Berlin, 21 July 2021. The city of Leipzig and HL komm Telekommunikations GmbH (PŸUR Business), a subsidiary of Tele Columbus AG, today symbolically kicked off their optical fibre network expansion project in Leipzig. The first connections are scheduled to go online still this year. Civil works as part of the expansion projects announced by the city of Leipzig will continue until mid-2022 and will enable private households, companies and schools to connect to a powerful fibre-optic network offering bandwidths of up to 1 Gbit/s.

"The expansion project in Leipzig is another piece in the puzzle when it comes to providing the entire state with broadband internet service," says Martin Dulig, Minister of Economy, Labour and Transport for the state of Saxony. "Roughly 2,800 additional new connections are being laid. This is an important project for the future that makes living and working in communities outside the city centre even more attractive - for school students, businesspeople and citizens. I am therefore pleased that the state has been able to support this project with funding of nearly EUR 9.2 million."

The city formed three lots within the invitation to tender as part of the funded broadband expansion project. PŸUR Business was awarded the contract for two of these lots. The broadband expansion efforts were officially kicked off in Hohenheida-Gottscheina, a part of Leipzig currently underserved by fast internet, where some 400 fibre to the building (FTTB) connections are now planned. In the future, the connection to the PŸUR Business fibre-optic network will make it possible for residents and business to take advantage of gigabit internet speeds.