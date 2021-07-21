Piedmont Lithium Makes Presentation to Gaston County Commissioners and Community

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL, ASX: PLL), a pre-production business targeting the integrated production of battery quality lithium hydroxide to support a US and global electric vehicle supply chain, completed its initial public presentation to the community and Board of Commissioners of Gaston County, North Carolina on July 20, 2021. The presentation addressed how the Carolina Lithium Project could position Gaston County to be a significant part of the new U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, the bipartisan support for the development of critical minerals in the United States, and Piedmont’s commitment to protect the environment and community.

“We were honored to present at last night’s meeting, and we welcomed the opportunity to provide an update on our company, our values and our proposed project to the Gaston County commissioners and our community. We confirmed last night that we would submit our North Carolina state mining permit application in August 2021 as planned, and we look forward to addressing all of the questions that arise during the permitting and rezoning process. We are committed to building the safest, most sustainable, and environmentally responsible project of this kind in the world,” said Keith Phillips, Piedmont Lithium President and CEO.