checkAd

Wipro Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Application Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 14:56  |  17   |   |   

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global Specialization Partner of the Year award for Application Development.

Wipro was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem for helping joint customers accelerate their digital transformation journey, by developing customized cloud-native applications on Google Cloud’s platform. Wipro was selected for this award as it has consistently demonstrated innovative thinking and outstanding customer service, by harnessing Google Cloud to create industry-leading solutions. These innovative solutions and commitment to customer service have simplified digital transformation, while improving operational efficiency for our customers.

Google Cloud and Wipro have a long history of successful collaboration. Today’s announcement follows the prestigious Google Cloud Partner Specialization badge for Application Development, won by Wipro earlier this year. In addition to the badge for application development, Wipro has also secured Google Cloud specializations in Cloud Security, Cloud Migration, and Google Workspace transformation.

Rajan Kohli, Managing Partner - Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to win this prestigious award from Google Cloud. This recognition validates our strong product offerings and capabilities in Application Development, and is proof of our continued success in delivering modernization and transformation solutions on Google Cloud. We look forward to building on our productive partnership with Google Cloud, while collaborating with clients to deliver innovative products and services to their customers.”

“Google Cloud Specializations recognize partner excellence and proven customer success in a particular product area or industry,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Based on proven, repeatable customer success throughout a unique and challenging year, and strong technical capabilities, we’re delighted to recognize Wipro as Application Development Specialization Partner of the Year.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Seite 1 von 3
Wipro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wipro Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Application Development Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global Specialization Partner of the Year award …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Opportunity Financial (“OppFi”) and FG New America Acquisition Corp. Complete Business ...
Titel
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Wipro investiert eine Milliarde US-Dollar in den Ausbau der eigener Cloud-Transformation Fähigkeiten und startet Wipro FullStride Cloud Services
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Under IFRS
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 on July 15, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten