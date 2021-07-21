checkAd

Great Atlantic Second Drill Hole Completed Two Veins Intersected Both Contained Visible Gold

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has completed the second hole (GP-21-150) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has completed the second hole (GP-21-150) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The hole was completed at the Jaclyn Main Zone. Visible gold is evident in two quartz veins.

Foto: Accesswire

Quartz Vein with Visible Gold in GP-21-150

Drill hole GP-21-150 is a definition hole, drilled between drill holes GP-19-138 and GP-19-143B, both of which intersected high grade gold mineralization. GP-21-150 was drilled within the west region of the Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ). It was drilled to a length of 111 meters. The current drilling is part of the Company's Phase 2 diamond drilling program at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone. Drill core from GP-21-150 is currently being geologically logged and sampled at the Company's secure facility in central Newfoundland.

Foto: Accesswire

Multiple quartz veins were intersected in GP-21-150. Visible gold is evident in a 0.30-meter long (core length) quartz vein intersected at 30.18-30.48 meters and within quartz veined zone intersected at 75.75-76.58 meters (core length). Drill core samples from GP-21-150 will be submitted to a certified laboratory for gold assay and multi-element analysis.

Drilling is underway on the third hole GP-21-151, which also a definition hole in the western part of the JMZ.

The current Phase 2 drilling will include up to 33 drill holes at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone with holes planned at the JMZ and Jaclyn North Zone with total planned drilling of approximately 5,000 meters. The objective of drilling at the JMZ is to further define the zone and provide information for an updated resource estimate of the JMZ. The Company is continuing the drill hole numbering system from previous drilling programs. Most of the planned holes at the JMZ are within the central to west region of the zone, testing above 200 meters vertical depth. Two holes are planned in the east part of the JMZ to test the zone at 200-350 meters vertical depth.

