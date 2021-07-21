Waterfall Security Opens Office in Singapore

New office supports rapid sales growth in the region

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, today announced an expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of a Waterfall office in Singapore. The Singapore expansion reflects Waterfall's growing customer base in the region, with the office strategically located to support the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and other countries in the region. Waterfall's strong market presence, partnerships and joint ventures in Singapore and in the region reflect growing global interest for Waterfall's suite of unidirectional OT security products.

"Waterfall sees Singapore as a strategically important market and as an established gateway to APAC," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security. "We look forward to working much more closely with new and existing customers, partners and service providers in the region."