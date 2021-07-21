checkAd

Stonebranch Named Leader in the G2 Grid Workload Automation Report, Summer 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 15:02  |  28   |   |   

Customers rate Stonebranch with the highest net promoter score (NPS) among all Leaders in the report.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced that G2 has recognized the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center platform as a Leader in the G2 Grid Workload Automation Report, Summer 2021.

Stonebranch Logo

The G2 Grid ranks products from the Workload Automation category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores. The four possible categories in the G2 Grid are Leader, High Performer, Contender, and Niche.

"We are honored to receive G2's highest rating as a Leader in Workload Automation," said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. "This recognition is a direct reflection of our exceptional customer satisfaction scores. Within the report, our NPS is at least 15 points higher than the other Leaders in the category."

According to the report, end-users ranked Stonebranch above average in likelihood to recommend (94%), ease of doing business with (93%), and quality of support (93%).

The Stonebranch Universal Automation Center's highest-rated features include job scheduling, workload processing, and the platform's workload automation console, which centralizes automation across an entire hybrid IT environment from a single browser-based control center.

"Stonebranch's third-party integration approach makes it possible for customers to go beyond traditional on-prem automation. End-users are empowered to centrally orchestrate automation for cloud infrastructure, DevOps toolchains, and complex data pipelines," said Damiani. "Best of all, our platform is designed to easily scale across enterprise environments that run on-premises, in the cloud, and within containerized microservices, or a mix of all three."

The latest grid report is available now on the G2 website. G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential.

About Stonebranch
Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions.

Media contact:
Scott Davis
scott.davis@stonebranch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089016/Stonebranch_Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stonebranch Named Leader in the G2 Grid Workload Automation Report, Summer 2021 Customers rate Stonebranch with the highest net promoter score (NPS) among all Leaders in the report. ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Stonebranch, a provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced that G2 has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Quark Expeditions Unveils Industry's Most Immersive Polar Helicopter Program
Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Customer Satisfaction Research Studies Companies - Remind Customers Of Essential Changes Or ...
Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership
oXya Wins Google Cloud's 2020 Global Partner of the Year Award - SAP Specialization on Google Cloud
Thunes acquires Limonetik to accelerate rollout of global payment collections
Pipe Coatings Market worth $9.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Straive Introduces Straive Data Platform (SDP): An End-to-End Data Management Platform Focused on Unstructured Data Solutions
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Digital Lending Platform Market worth $ 27.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom