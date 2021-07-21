Bright Machines Welcomes Competitive Edge Manufacturing Equipment as a Manufacturers’ Representative

“Bright Machines Microfactories have the potential to completely transform assembly and inspection for manufacturers,” said Steve Heinzen, Business Development Director, Bright Machines. “We’re thrilled to have CEME join our growing roster of manufacturers’ representatives, enabling even more in the industry to realize the potential of software-defined manufacturing in their production lines.”

Today, Bright Machines, an industry leader in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced a new partnership with Competitive Edge Manufacturing Equipment (CEME), which provides world-class automated electronic PCB assembly, inspection and test equipment. CEME will now offer Bright Machines Microfactories –– the combination of intelligent software with adaptive robotics to automate assembly and inspection tasks –– to their customers in the Southern California, Southern Nevada and Baja California regions.

“At CEME, we believe there is no client too small or too large, and all manufacturers have the potential to benefit from automation. We are excited to introduce Bright Machines to our growing customer base which ranges from smaller EMS providers to Fortune 500 EMS and OEM companies to help increase the quality, productivity and ROI of their assembly and inspection processes,” said Jeff Kline, Owner of CEME.

About Bright Machines

Headquartered in San Francisco, Bright Machines is an industry-leading technology company that offers an innovative approach to intelligent, software-defined manufacturing. It leverages computer vision, machine learning, 3D simulation, and adaptive robotics to fundamentally change the flexibility, scalability, and economics of production. With more than 500 employees worldwide, they operate R&D centers in the U.S. and Israel, with additional field operations in the U.S., Mexico, China, and Poland.

The company recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with SCVX (NYSE: SCVX), a special purpose acquisition company, with the intent of becoming a publicly listed company in the second half of 2021.

Bright Machines is reimagining how products can be designed and produced to address the realities of today and the future ahead. Rethink everything you ever knew about manufacturing. Visit www.brightmachines.com

