Revolve Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day.

Shortly following the release of its quarterly financial results, the company will make available a Q2 2021 financial highlights presentation at http://investors.revolve.com.