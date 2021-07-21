checkAd

Liberated Syndication Announces Canva Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced its inclusion in the Canva Partner Program which will provide Libsyn podcasters with innovative, easy to use tools to create artwork for their podcasts.

“In the increasingly competitive content marketplace, Podcasters are focused on the importance of show branding that will attract new audiences where discovery, even on listening platforms, is largely driven by visual interest. Well-designed podcast artwork can contribute to a richer listening experience for audiences, and expand opportunities in distribution, promotion, and monetization,” said Libsyn President and Chief Operating Officer, Laurie Sims. “The partnership with Canva is continuation of our commitment with Libsyn 5 to provide podcasters with an easy workflow that empowers them to stay competitive and optimized for growth on every audience platform.”

As part of the Canva Partner Program, Libsyn podcasters will be able to access an integrated “Design Art with Canva” button which will enable easy design of Podcast Show and Episode Artwork. The integration allows users to make use of the free Canva plan levels to design show and episode artwork that is then published directly to the Libsyn platform. The Libsyn/Canva integration will empower independent creators to easily create the required artwork for listings in place like Spotify and Apple podcasts that are not only beautiful, but also meet required technical specs as well. The creation of artwork and design considerations for platforms can be challenging for a new podcaster and the Canva partnership makes artwork creation easier than ever for those just getting started.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting platform and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2020, Libsyn delivered over 6 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns AdvertiseCast, Auxbus, Glow, and Pair Networks. Brands powered by Libsyn are helping all creators podcast better by providing innovative tools for creation, hosting, growth and monetization.

Liberated Syndication is headquartered in Pittsburgh with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com; Auxbus at www.auxbus.com; AdvertiseCast www.advertisecast.com; and Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

Liberated Syndication Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liberated Syndication Announces Canva Partnership Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced its inclusion in the Canva Partner Program which will provide Libsyn podcasters with innovative, easy to use tools …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30, 2021
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Liberated Syndication Announces Partnership with JioSaavn
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Liberated Syndication Named to “Best of” Lists
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten