Cloudflare Hits Milestone in FedRAMP Approval to Offer Zero Trust Cybersecurity to Government Agencies

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it is now listed in the FedRAMP marketplace, the federal government’s rigorous cloud security assessment program. Reaching this final step before full FedRAMP authorization will allow more federal agencies to adopt Cloudflare’s performance, security and Zero Trust solutions as part of their efforts to build a more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future.

Federal, State, and Local governments are modernizing their security infrastructure, at the same time they are seeing an uptick in the volume and type of threats like ransomware and phishing. The Biden administration has been leading the charge to modernize how the federal government addresses the threat landscape for government systems and government vendors. This modernization–which will increase threat visibility through protective DNS services and implement Zero Trust, where organizations do not automatically trust any requests to data or resources–is critical as public and private sector organizations shift to the cloud, connect employees to the Internet across locations and devices, and collaborate with a variety of contractors or vendors.