checkAd

Cloudflare Hits Milestone in FedRAMP Approval to Offer Zero Trust Cybersecurity to Government Agencies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it is now listed in the FedRAMP marketplace, the federal government’s rigorous cloud security assessment program. Reaching this final step before full FedRAMP authorization will allow more federal agencies to adopt Cloudflare’s performance, security and Zero Trust solutions as part of their efforts to build a more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future.

Federal, State, and Local governments are modernizing their security infrastructure, at the same time they are seeing an uptick in the volume and type of threats like ransomware and phishing. The Biden administration has been leading the charge to modernize how the federal government addresses the threat landscape for government systems and government vendors. This modernization–which will increase threat visibility through protective DNS services and implement Zero Trust, where organizations do not automatically trust any requests to data or resources–is critical as public and private sector organizations shift to the cloud, connect employees to the Internet across locations and devices, and collaborate with a variety of contractors or vendors.

“Cyberattacks are on the rise and they’ve become more sophisticated. Recent attacks on critical infrastructure made visible, to the broader public, the impact of cyber threats on daily life,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “Our customers have long turned to us for cybersecurity and Zero Trust solutions, and today we’re hyper focused on making those same tools available to federal agencies as they do the important work of building a more secure and resilient infrastructure for our nation.”

Cloudflare provides security, performance, and reliability services through its global network to several United States Federal Government agencies including the FBI, the U.S. Department of State, the Department of the Interior, and the Library of Congress. Cloudflare is committed to supporting critical government functions, including the nation's election infrastructure. Through its Athenian Project, Cloudflare provides services for free to state, county, and local officials administering elections. Officials in more than half of U.S. states in the 2020 election took advantage of Cloudflare's services to ensure that cyberattacks did not interfere with the voting process.

Seite 1 von 3
Cloudflare Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cloudflare Hits Milestone in FedRAMP Approval to Offer Zero Trust Cybersecurity to Government Agencies Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it is now listed in the FedRAMP marketplace, the federal government’s rigorous cloud security assessment …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30, 2021
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.07.21Die 5 Top-Cloud-Aktien, die in der nächsten Baisse ein Kauf sind
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.07.21Cloudflare Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Finger weg von AMC: Diese Wachstumsaktie könnte einen reich machen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.06.21Cloudflare lässt sich mit Microsoft, Splunk, Datadog und Sumo Logic integrieren und hilft Kunden dabei, ihre Sicherheitsdaten optimal zu nutzen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Cloudflare Integrates with Microsoft, Splunk, Datadog, and Sumo Logic to Help Customers Make the Most of Their Security Data
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten