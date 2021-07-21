Skechers and kansaïyamamoto Collaborate on Limited Edition Collection

A celebration of high fashion and avant-garde imagery arrives at Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, in an exciting new footwear collaboration inspired by the late iconic Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto. The limited-edition Skechers x kansaïyamamoto collection of four fashion sneakers for men and women embrace Kansai’s aesthetic and will launch on the one-year anniversary of his passing, July 21, in Japan, North America and Europe.

Skechers Max Cushioning styles from the limited-edition Skechers x kansaïyamamoto collaboration featuring the artist’s iconic Kabuki-inspired designs. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Kansai was a legend not only in fashion circles throughout his entire career, but as an inspiration to so many artists that followed. Skechers was incredibly fortunate for the chance to work on this collaboration influenced by the master before he passed away,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Skechers footwear has appeared in major runway shows around the globe over the last few years with buzzworthy styles that get the world talking. Kansai’s creative vision follows that progression with the iconic design fused with our Skechers Max Cushioning Premier and D’Lites styles that offer incredible comfort.”

“Since appearing on the world stage as a fashion designer who boldly incorporated design and staging inspired by the brilliant colors of Kabuki, style, beauty, and a unique expression method, Kansai Yamamoto pursued Japanese aesthetics and continued to take on the challenge of uncompromising creativity as one of the world’s leading performers,” said Hatsumi Iwasaki, communications manager of KANSAI SUPER STUDIO. “He also established the kansaïyamamoto brand, known for its distinctive avant-garde designs. Enjoy the street with an uplifting feel that starts in your feet in these shoes developed through a collaboration between Skechers and Kansai’s brand that’s overflowing with his distinctive aesthetics and energy.”

The launch spans a range of Max Cushioning Premier fashion sneakers. The men’s KY Kabuki Paint and women’s KY Nadeshiko styles feature iconic kansaïyamamoto designs inspired by traditional kabuki theater and beauty. The men’s KY Sol and women’s KY Luna feature ombre color designs that convey the notion of sun and moon. Classic Skechers D’Lites fashion sneakers (Men’s KY Carnival and Women’s KY Hanabi) follow on August 21, with a vivid multi-colored premium leather upper in celebratory festival hues, plus kansaïyamamoto logo.