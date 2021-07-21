Teradata Joins TM Forum to Support the Cloud Journeys of Global Communications Services Providers

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, today announced it joined the TM Forum – an alliance of more than 850 global technology, media, and telecom companies working together to break down technology and cultural barriers between digital service providers, technology suppliers, consultancies, and systems integrators. As part of this consortium, Teradata will help its current and future telco customers more seamlessly move their data infrastructure to the cloud by collaborating and innovating inside the digital transformation programs enabled by TM Forum.

The trend of telco companies migrating their IT to the cloud has been gaining momentum as communications service providers (CSPs) embrace public and hybrid cloud configurations for their operational and business support systems. They are driven to redesign their solutions from the ground up and in a cloud-native form. Teradata has a rich history of supporting the communications sector over the last 40 years. The top 17 telecommunications companies, among others, use Teradata globally and significant work is already in progress to address their cloud migration strategies.

“The telco industry is actively transitioning from a siloed and fragmented data landscape to an increasingly integrated one that focuses on providing real-time analytics and insights that drive outcomes. To accelerate this digital transformation, they need the agility and scale of an enterprise-class, cloud-based platform that can ingest and analyze data from a variety of sources — something that Teradata uniquely provides with its Vantage software platform,” said Barry Russell, SVP Business Development and GM of Cloud at Teradata. “As a member of TM Forum, Teradata will now be able to inform and shape the standards, assets, and programs that virtually all global telcos are leveraging as they design, develop and implement their cloud journey and identify relevant partners for their data analytics, AI and ML initiatives.”

All the key players in the global telco industry – and their partners – are TM Forum members, so they are tapping into the collective expertise provided by the alliance to support their digital transformation efforts – specifically to the cloud. Enterprise-scale, cloud data analytics providers like Teradata must be given a seat at the table to advise these companies on best practices for leveraging data analytics in the cloud, which will drive the next generation of advanced technologies and define the telco of the future.