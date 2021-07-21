checkAd

playAWARDS Teams With Bowlero to Bring Players the Ultimate Bowling Party Rewards Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

playAWARDS, the innovative loyalty marketing program created by award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS), is expanding its rewards collection once again, partnering with Bowlero – the worldwide leader in bowling and entertainment across North America – to offer players one-of-a-kind complimentary and discounted real-world rewards experiences.

Players of PLAYSTUDIOS free-to-play mobile apps – the all-new myVEGAS Bingo, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, POP! Slots, and myKONAMI Slots – can now exchange loyalty points earned during gameplay for Bowlero rewards that include a complimentary game of bowling (plus shoe rental) for two and discounted arcade cards at more than 300 Bowlero Lanes, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF Lanes locations across the country.

“Our players enjoy friendly competition and social experiences, not only in our apps like myVEGAS Bingo, but also in their real-world communities with neighbors, friends, and family,” explained Head of playAWARDS Rob Oseland. “Bowlero is a great new addition to our rewards collection, and they offer three distinct brands that appeal not only to traditional bowlers but to arcade fans and those that want to enjoy a fun night of entertainment, food, and gameplay.”

Bowlero bowling centers are widely known for being a one-stop entertainment destination. Complete with an elevated retro-inspired interior design, Bowlero centers have 40+ lanes, sports bars and lounges, state-of-the-art arcades, and adult games such as beer pong, darts, and table shuffleboard.

“We’re so excited to welcome PLAYSTUDIOS to the Bowlero family,” said Lev Ekster, Chief Strategy Officer at Bowlero Corp. “Our bowling centers are located in so many of the communities where PLAYSTUDIOS players reside, which makes this partnership a great fit.

“We look forward to seeing so many new and familiar faces as players bring their love of play to our Bowlero locations.”

The playAWARDS portfolio is accessible via the “Rewards” tab in all PLAYSTUDIOS games, and connects players to more than 275 celebrated brands offering unique access, experiences, and rewards around the globe. PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.
 PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

Seite 1 von 3
PlayStudios Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

playAWARDS Teams With Bowlero to Bring Players the Ultimate Bowling Party Rewards Experience playAWARDS, the innovative loyalty marketing program created by award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS), is expanding its rewards collection once again, partnering with Bowlero – the worldwide leader in bowling and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30, 2021
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.06.21PLAYSTUDIOS Announces New $75 Million Revolving Credit Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten