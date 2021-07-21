playAWARDS Teams With Bowlero to Bring Players the Ultimate Bowling Party Rewards Experience

Players of PLAYSTUDIOS free-to-play mobile apps – the all-new myVEGAS Bingo , myVEGAS Slots , myVEGAS Blackjack , POP! Slots , and myKONAMI Slots – can now exchange loyalty points earned during gameplay for Bowlero rewards that include a complimentary game of bowling (plus shoe rental) for two and discounted arcade cards at more than 300 Bowlero Lanes , Bowlmor Lanes , and AMF Lanes locations across the country.

playAWARDS , the innovative loyalty marketing program created by award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc . (Nasdaq: MYPS), is expanding its rewards collection once again, partnering with Bowlero – the worldwide leader in bowling and entertainment across North America – to offer players one-of-a-kind complimentary and discounted real-world rewards experiences.

“Our players enjoy friendly competition and social experiences, not only in our apps like myVEGAS Bingo, but also in their real-world communities with neighbors, friends, and family,” explained Head of playAWARDS Rob Oseland. “Bowlero is a great new addition to our rewards collection, and they offer three distinct brands that appeal not only to traditional bowlers but to arcade fans and those that want to enjoy a fun night of entertainment, food, and gameplay.”

Bowlero bowling centers are widely known for being a one-stop entertainment destination. Complete with an elevated retro-inspired interior design, Bowlero centers have 40+ lanes, sports bars and lounges, state-of-the-art arcades, and adult games such as beer pong, darts, and table shuffleboard.

“We’re so excited to welcome PLAYSTUDIOS to the Bowlero family,” said Lev Ekster, Chief Strategy Officer at Bowlero Corp. “Our bowling centers are located in so many of the communities where PLAYSTUDIOS players reside, which makes this partnership a great fit.

“We look forward to seeing so many new and familiar faces as players bring their love of play to our Bowlero locations.”

The playAWARDS portfolio is accessible via the “Rewards” tab in all PLAYSTUDIOS games, and connects players to more than 275 celebrated brands offering unique access, experiences, and rewards around the globe. PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.