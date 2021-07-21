Howmet Aerospace Recognized for Commitment to Board Diversity

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has received the “3+” designation from 50/50 Women on Boards for having three or more women serving on its board of directors. With four female board members, one third of Howmet Aerospace’s board seats are held by women.

Howmet Aerospace Women Board Members (clockwise from top left): Amy E. Alving, Sharon R. Barner, Nicole W. Piasecki, and Jody G. Miller. (Photo: Business Wire)

50/50 Women on Boards is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward diverse, gender-balanced corporate boards. According to the campaign, nearly 24% of the Russell 3000 company board seats are held by women and only 879 company had three or more women board members.

“Howmet Aerospace is honored to be recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards for our commitment to board diversity,” said John C. Plant, Howmet Aerospace Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. “As a company, we understand that it is the rich diversity of expertise, backgrounds and viewpoints that fuels our innovation.”

“Investors, legislative mandates, and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of gender balance,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “We are pleased to recognize Howmet Aerospace for prioritizing this business imperative that benefits stakeholders and shareholders.”

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

