Shift to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today that it will report second quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: Shift Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 614-1395 or (914) 987-7116

Live Webcast: https://investors.shift.com/