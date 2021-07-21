checkAd

21 July 2021


PayPoint Plc (the “Company)

Result of AGM

The Poll Results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today, 21 July 2021, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
AL7 1EL were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For 1

 % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld2
1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 49,214,453 100.00% 0 0.00% 49,214,453 71.62 11,635
2. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 44,941,726 96.77% 1,498,626 3.23% 46,440,352 67.58 2,785,736
3. To declare a final dividend of 16.6 per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021 49,225,484 100.00% 0 0.00% 49,225,484 71.64 604
4. To elect Alan Dale as a director of the Company 49,193,523 99.96% 19,802 0.04% 49,213,325 71.62 12,763
5. To elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the Company 49,071,791 99.71% 144,423 0.29% 49,216,214 71.62 9,874
6. To re-elect Gill Barr as a director of the Company 49,074,465 99.71% 142,154 0.29% 49,216,619 71.62 9,469
7. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the Company 47,905,386 97.34% 1,309,733 2.66% 49,215,119 71.62 10,969
8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the Company 45,039,525 96.95% 1,414,621 3.05% 46,454,146 67.60 2,771,942
9. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company 49,196,138 99.96% 18,981 0.04% 49,215,119 71.62 10,969
10. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company 49,064,470 99.69% 152,149 0.31% 49,216,619 71.62 9,469
11. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the company 49,207,945 99.97% 14,290 0.03% 49,222,235 71.63 3,853
12. To authorise the directors to determine the auditor’s remuneration 49,213,556 99.99% 4,188 0.01% 49,217,744 71.62 8,344
13. To authorise the directors to allot shares 49,101,891 99.75% 121,616 0.25% 49,223,507 71.63 2,581
14. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3 49,201,195 99.96% 17,868 0.04% 49,219,063 71.63 7,025
15. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3

 46,880,186 95.25% 2,338,598 4.75% 49,218,784 71.63 7,304
16. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital3

 48,968,541 99.69% 150,052 0.31% 49,118,593 71.48 107,495
17. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3

 48,933,390 99.41% 292,407 0.59% 49,225,797 71.64 291
18. To adopt new articles of association3

 49,206,217 99.98% 12,275 0.02% 49,218,492 71.63 7,596

1   Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 68,716,778.

The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne
Company Secretary, PayPoint Plc
Tel: 01707 600300





