Del Taco's NEW Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos are bringing more flavor, more value and most importantly, more cheese to the breakfast category:

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is serving up one Del of a breakfast lineup with three NEW Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos, making the chain one of the only QSR concepts to offer breakfast tacos on its A.M. menu. Since two cheeses are always better than one, the new tacos feature both freshly grated cheddar cheese and Del Taco’s signature creamy Queso Blanco for the perfect combination of flavors.

$1 Egg & Cheese – Fluffy scrambled eggs with a blend of freshly grated cheddar cheese and Del Taco’s signature creamy Queso Blanco all folded in a warm flour tortilla.

– Fluffy scrambled eggs with a blend of freshly grated cheddar cheese and Del Taco’s signature creamy Queso Blanco all folded in a warm flour tortilla. $1.39 Hashbrowns & Beef – This taco has Del Taco’s classic Hashbrown Sticks, seasoned beef, freshly grated cheddar cheese, signature creamy Queso Blanco, and scrambled eggs folded in a warm flour tortilla.

– This taco has Del Taco’s classic Hashbrown Sticks, seasoned beef, freshly grated cheddar cheese, signature creamy Queso Blanco, and scrambled eggs folded in a warm flour tortilla. $1.69 Hashbrowns & Bacon – This taco has crispy bacon, Del Taco’s classic Hashbrown Sticks, freshly grated cheddar cheese, signature creamy Queso Blanco, and scrambled eggs all together in a warm flour tortilla for an unforgettable breakfast on-the-go.



“As the country is now establishing more normalized daily routines, we wanted to offer breakfast lovers something that is everyday affordable with amazing flavor you can’t get anywhere else,“ said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos are unique, an incredible value and perfect for an on-the-go meal as America returns to daily morning commutes and students go back to school.”

Del Taco Mobile App users will receive a coupon in their offer wallet for a Free Breakfast Taco with any purchase beginning Thursday, July 22.*** The NEW Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos are now available at Del Taco locations nationwide during breakfast hours (Breakfast locations ONLY; prices & participation may vary). Del Taco’s breakfast menu boasts a wide variety of offerings from its Breakfast Toasted Wraps and Epic Scrambler Burritos to its classic Hashbrown Sticks, Donut Bites, Prima Java Coffee and the refreshing Simply Orange juice.

For more information about Del Taco, and how to find the NEW Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos and other beloved menu items like the Crunchtada near you, visit deltaco.com for more information.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

***Offer valid 7/22/21 through 7/28/21. Purchase required, valid during breakfast hours only. App registration required to access deals. Limit one offer per guest. Not valid with any other offer, discount or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary.

2021 “Simply Orange” is a registered trademark of the Simply Orange Juice Company.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.



