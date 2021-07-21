Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Awarded Wind Construction Contract in Colorado

The award is for the construction of the 145 megawatt utility-scale wind farm in Weld County, Colorado. Construction of the Panorama Wind Farm will begin in July and is expected to be completed in December 2021. IEA will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project, including the construction of 23 miles of private access roads, the improvement of existing public and private access roads, the installation of foundations, the offloading of equipment and the erection of 66 Vestas wind turbine generators.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that the Company has been awarded the Panorama Wind Farm contract. Leeward Renewable Energy, a leading renewable energy company and portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, awarded this project to IEA Constructors, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.

The state of Colorado is actively committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and currently ranks eighth in the nation for operating wind, solar and energy storage capacity. Approximately 26% of all of the electricity produced in Colorado comes from renewable sources, or enough energy to power 2.1 million homes, according to the most recent report issued by the American Clean Power Association.

“Wind is quickly becoming an energy source of choice in Colorado, and IEA is pleased to partner with Leeward Renewable Energy to help further the state’s renewable energy generation,” said Chris Hanson, IEA’s Executive Vice President of Renewable Energy. “The Panorama Wind Farm will not only serve as an important source of job creation for Colorado, but also bring the state one step closer to achieving its goal of 100% clean energy generation by 2040.”

“Leeward Renewable Energy is pleased to partner with IEA on the Panorama Wind Farm to build a sustainable, wind power facility in Weld County,” said Andrew Flanagan, Leeward Renewable Energy’s Chief Development Officer. “We are proud to work alongside the IEA team to provide a clean energy solution to the state of Colorado as they pursue their emissions goals.”

To date, IEA has constructed more than 20 gigawatts of renewable energy projects across North America. IEA was ranked #2 for wind construction amongst Engineering News-Record’s 2020 Top 400 Contractors. For more information on IEA’s ENR rankings please visit enr.com.