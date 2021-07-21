EMCORE Awarded $4.1 Million Supplemental Contract from Raytheon Intelligence & Space for High-Performance Fiber Optic Gyroscopes

ALHAMBRA, CA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace and defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that it has been awarded a $4.1 million supplement to its long-term Fiber Optic Gyroscope contract with Raytheon Intelligence & Space. Under the supplemental contract, EMCORE will supply high-performance FOG modules for use in airborne optical targeting systems. EMCORE has delivered over 1,200 units of its custom-designed, closed-loop FOGs to Raytheon Intelligence & Space and expects to deliver the additional units for this add-on contract through February 2022.



In 2018, EMCORE was awarded a long-term contract by Raytheon Company valued at more than $18 million for custom, single-axis tethered FOGs with separate electronics and sensor modules that accommodate the widest variety of installation parameters. The performance specifications of these FOGs are ideal for platform stabilization in camera systems used for optical targeting in aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, and gun systems.