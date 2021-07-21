EMCORE Awarded $4.1 Million Supplemental Contract from Raytheon Intelligence & Space for High-Performance Fiber Optic Gyroscopes
ALHAMBRA, CA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace and defense and broadband
communications markets, announced today that it has been awarded a $4.1 million supplement to its long-term Fiber Optic Gyroscope contract with Raytheon Intelligence & Space. Under the
supplemental contract, EMCORE will supply high-performance FOG modules for use in airborne optical targeting systems. EMCORE has delivered over 1,200 units of its custom-designed, closed-loop FOGs
to Raytheon Intelligence & Space and expects to deliver the additional units for this add-on contract through February 2022.
In 2018, EMCORE was awarded a long-term contract by Raytheon Company valued at more than $18 million for custom, single-axis tethered FOGs with separate electronics and sensor modules that accommodate the widest variety of installation parameters. The performance specifications of these FOGs are ideal for platform stabilization in camera systems used for optical targeting in aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, and gun systems.
“This supplemental contract with one of our most important customers demonstrates the strength of our partnership with Raytheon Intelligence & Space,” said David Wojciechowski, vice president
of sales, marketing and business development for EMCORE. “We are extremely pleased to be a supplier to Raytheon for these unique, high-performance FOGs for their important programs.”
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.
