Kalo Gold Announces Target Size Expansion From IP Survey at Vatu Aurum Gold Project in Fiji

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities from multiple targets at Qiriyaga Hill at Kalo Gold's 100% owned, large 360 …

The number of drill targets in Qiriyaga Zone have more than doubled, increasing from two to five, with Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey, identifying three additional large shallow-to-moderately deep chargeability anomalies broadly coincident with gold geochemical anomalies and silica-clay alteration.

The three new targets in Qiriyaga Zone have not been drill-tested and indicate the possible presence of mineralized bodies beyond Qiriyaga Hill and Vuinubu Ridge deposit areas. Review of historical drilling indicates that the targets occur beyond the limits of previous drilling (see Figures 2, 3 and 5).

Regional exploration continues to identify additional high priority targets, with soil geochemical sampling in Coqeloa prospect defining several gold anomalies coinciding with high gold values in rock samples of up to 9.02 g/t Au. Second pass soil grid sampling program at Mouta complete and awaiting assay - first pass results press released May 21, 2021 recorded a high grade rock sample of 6.2g/t Au, 645g/t Ag and 3.12% Cu (19.3g/t AuEq).

Fred Tejada, Kalo Gold Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very excited about the results from the IP survey, indicating that the Qiriyaga Zone has the potential to be a large system, and the Qiriyaga Hill Deposit could be just the tip of the iceberg. Multiple large high priority targets have been identified from the IP survey and the vast majority have never been drill tested or they occur beyond the limits of historical drilling as shown in the Figures 2, 3 and 5. We are immediately leveraging this new information by adjusting parts of the remaining Phase 1 Drill Program accordingly. Beyond the Qiriyaga Zone, regional programs continue to record high grade results at Coqeloa and Mouta, highlighting the large potential of our land package, which shows several caldera features."