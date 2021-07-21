checkAd

Kalo Gold Announces Target Size Expansion From IP Survey at Vatu Aurum Gold Project in Fiji

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 15:05  |  53   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities from multiple targets at Qiriyaga Hill at Kalo Gold's 100% owned, large 360 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities from multiple targets at Qiriyaga Hill at Kalo Gold's 100% owned, large 360 km2, Vatu Aurum gold project in the South Pacific's Ring of Fire, in Fiji.

Highlights:

  • The number of drill targets in Qiriyaga Zone have more than doubled, increasing from two to five, with Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey, identifying three additional large shallow-to-moderately deep chargeability anomalies broadly coincident with gold geochemical anomalies and silica-clay alteration.
  • The three new targets in Qiriyaga Zone have not been drill-tested and indicate the possible presence of mineralized bodies beyond Qiriyaga Hill and Vuinubu Ridge deposit areas. Review of historical drilling indicates that the targets occur beyond the limits of previous drilling (see Figures 2, 3 and 5).
  • Regional exploration continues to identify additional high priority targets, with soil geochemical sampling in Coqeloa prospect defining several gold anomalies coinciding with high gold values in rock samples of up to 9.02 g/t Au. Second pass soil grid sampling program at Mouta complete and awaiting assay - first pass results press released May 21, 2021 recorded a high grade rock sample of 6.2g/t Au, 645g/t Ag and 3.12% Cu (19.3g/t AuEq).

Fred Tejada, Kalo Gold Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very excited about the results from the IP survey, indicating that the Qiriyaga Zone has the potential to be a large system, and the Qiriyaga Hill Deposit could be just the tip of the iceberg. Multiple large high priority targets have been identified from the IP survey and the vast majority have never been drill tested or they occur beyond the limits of historical drilling as shown in the Figures 2, 3 and 5. We are immediately leveraging this new information by adjusting parts of the remaining Phase 1 Drill Program accordingly. Beyond the Qiriyaga Zone, regional programs continue to record high grade results at Coqeloa and Mouta, highlighting the large potential of our land package, which shows several caldera features."

Seite 1 von 6
Kalo Gold Holdings Registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kalo Gold Announces Target Size Expansion From IP Survey at Vatu Aurum Gold Project in Fiji VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities from multiple targets at Qiriyaga Hill at Kalo Gold's 100% owned, large 360 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Paragon Technologies News Release
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. To Explore South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia
Lincoln Gold Closes Private Placement
Classworx Will Promote Your Live Zoom Yoga Class Schedule When You Host Your Classes on ClassWorx
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Kalo Gold to Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market in United States
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Kalo Gold Drills Additional Thick, Near-Surface, High-Grade Gold Mineralization, with 69m at 0.91 G/T Au (Including 4m of 5.11 G/T Au), at Vatu Aurum Gold Project in Fiji
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21Kalo Gold Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in The United States
Accesswire | Analysen