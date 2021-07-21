checkAd

ZoomInfo Recognized for Excellence in Career Growth and Company Leadership by Comparably

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has received three more Comparably Awards, including recognition for Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Teams. ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck also appeared on the list of Best CEOs for Diversity.

In considering 60,000 companies and their leaders for its quarterly Best Places to Work Awards, Comparably placed ZoomInfo at No. 4 on its large companies list for Best Career Growth and No. 7 on the large companies list for Best Leadership Teams. Meanwhile, Schuck was ranked No. 8 among the 50 CEOs honored on the large companies list of Best CEOs for Diversity.

“Not only are we growing as a company, but we proudly offer our employees some of the best career growth and development opportunities in the industry,” said Schuck. “We’ve aimed to assemble a leadership team full of talented and forward-thinking individuals who make ZoomInfo a place our employees love to work. With their creativity and leadership, we’ve seen heightened participation numbers for our employee resource group network, ZoomInclusion, created events to promote an inclusive workplace and community, and made significant strides to develop a pipeline into the tech industry for young professionals from all backgrounds.”

In April, Comparably named ZoomInfo to its lists of large companies for Best Sales Team, Best Engineering Team, Best Product & Design Team, and Best HR Team, among others.

A workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, Comparably evaluates companies based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (June 1, 2020 – June 1, 2021).

“As the world was plagued by the pandemic and racial inequities of the past year, employees needed executives who could lead with strength and compassion," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "ZoomInfo's multiple award wins is a testament to the CEO it has in Henry Schuck, and how committed the leadership team is to diversity, inclusivity, and career growth opportunities for all of its employees.”

To view the complete list of Comparably Award winners, please visit www.comparably.com/awards. To learn more about career opportunities at ZoomInfo, please visit www.zoominfo.com/about/careers.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

