IGI to Release Second Quarter and Half Year 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an investor teleconference, including a question-and-answer period, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the second quarter and half year 2021 financial results. The teleconference can be accessed by dialling 1-877-270-2148 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-902-6510 (international callers), and asking to join the IGI call approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start of the call.