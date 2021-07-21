Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary First Half 2021 Results and Further Improved Outlook

checkAd

21-Jul-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary First Half 2021 Results and Further Improved Outlook

Asslar, July 21, 2021. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") achieved preliminary results for the first half 2021 showing significant improvement compared to the same period of the previous year. After having reported record sales for the first quarter 2021, the second quarter 2021 sales further increased from the previous quarter.

Sales for the first half 2021 increased by 29.6 percent to EUR 391.2 million (first half 2020: EUR 301.9 million), marking it the strongest half-year performance in Pfeiffer Vacuum's history. Especially the sales development in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technology market segment was dynamic with sales of EUR 206.6 million and a growth of 40.7 percent in addition to considerable sales growth in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment of 19.1 percent to EUR 184.5 million compared to the previous year (first half 2020: Semiconductor and Emerging Technology EUR 146.9 million; Analytics, Industry and R&D EUR 155.0 million).

The preliminary first half 2021 operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR 48.1 million and increased by 146.1 percent compared to the previous year period (first half 2020: EUR 19.5 million). The EBIT margin was at 12.3 percent (first half 2020: 6.5 percent).

For the first half 2021, the order intake was EUR 451.6 million, a record level for Pfeiffer Vacuum, and an increase of 42.6 percent from the previous year (first half 2020: EUR 316.6 million). The increase is related to the strong demand in both market segments.

Based on the preliminary results for the first half 2021 and the record order intake, Pfeiffer Vacuum improves its outlook and expects a more positive development compared to previously announced expectations. Pfeiffer Vacuum now anticipates that in the fiscal year 2021, sales will be in a range between EUR 710.0 million and EUR 730.0 million. The EBIT margin performance will significantly improve from the same period in 2020 and is expected to be between 12.0 and 13.0 percent (fiscal year 2020: sales EUR 618.7 million; EBIT margin 7.3 percent).

Pfeiffer Vacuum will announce detailed results for first half 2021 on August 3, 2021.

 


Contact:
Heide Erickson
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Strasse 43
35614 Asslar
T +49 6441 802-1360
M +49 162 2022573
F +49 6441 802-1365
heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

