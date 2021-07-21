checkAd

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (VALT) Exceeds $200 Million in Assets Under Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 15:06  |  43   |   |   

ETF Managers Group LLC (“ETFMG”), a leading thematic exchange-traded fund issuer, announced today that the Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSE ARCA: VALT) has surpassed a remarkable milestone of $200 million1 in assets under management. The actively managed ETF, which debuted in 2019, is engineered to be a secure allocation vehicle for investors seeking preservation of capital and fixed income returns in excess of short-term cash equivalents with an emphasis on daily liquidity.

Exceeding the $200 million milestone highlights the success of VALT’s institutional grade foundation as well as its ultra-short duration strategy sub-advised by a team led by Bryce Doty, Sr. VP/Sr. Portfolio Manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors, LLC.

“VALT successfully meets the need of providing a conservative bond option for investors while offering more return than savings accounts,” says Bryce Doty. “We are thrilled that VALT has reached this impressive milestone, and we are grateful to the team at ETFMG for securing the critical mass in assets necessary for the Fund to be successful.”

The Fund provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of high-quality, short-term U.S. dollar-denominated domestic and foreign debt securities and other instruments, utilizing the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Bills Index: 1-3-month Index as its benchmark index. VALT does not utilize currency plays or derivatives, only conservative investment grade bonds.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone for VALT, an ETF providing more income than a typical money market fund without the downside risk of longer duration funds,” says Sam Masucci, CEO and Founder of ETFMG. “VALT’s outstanding asset growth is due in large part to its unique position in the market as a user-friendly way to give investors’ cash earning potential.”

For more information on VALT visit: www.etfmg.com/VALT.

About ETFMG

ETFMG is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic ETFs that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. Today, the ETFMG fund line up provides access to a diverse collection of global themes and is comprised of 75% first to market products. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts to bring long-term growth opportunities to investors. ETFMG funds are proof as to the power of the ETF wrapper and that thematic products can have a place in investors’ portfolios. To learn more about ETFMG and our portfolio of exchange traded funds please visit www.etfmg.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter @ETFMG, Facebook and YouTube.

