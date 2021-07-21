Federal Circuit Dismisses Shure’s Appeal of District Court Order Holding Shure in Contempt

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today comments on an Opinion issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (the “Federal Circuit”) regarding an appeal filed before that court by Shure Incorporated (“Shure”). Through the appeal, Shure sought to overturn an order of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (the “District Court”) that held Shure in contempt for marketing and selling its MXA910-A product (the “Contempt Order”). The Federal Circuit dismissed the appeal, leaving the Contempt Order intact and ordering Shure to pay certain costs that ClearOne incurred in responding to Shure’s appeal.

In August 2019, the District Court issued a preliminary injunction (the “PI Order”) enjoining Shure from “marketing and selling the MXA910 in a way that encourages or allows integrators to install it in a drop-ceiling mounting configuration.” After the PI Order issued, Shure marketed and sold a redesigned MXA910-A product. ClearOne then filed a motion for contempt, arguing that the structure of the MXA910-A product allowed integrators to install it flush in a drop-ceiling mounting configuration, and thus violated the PI Order.