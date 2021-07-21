Veolia North America Projects in Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Earn Top Project of the Year Awards from Environment + Energy Leader
Veolia North America (VNA), a leading provider of environmental solutions in the U.S., today announced that it is the recipient of two elite Top Project of the Year Awards, handed out every year by Environment + Energy Leader in recognition of outstanding contributions to the fields of energy and environmental management. The two projects won awards in their individual categories, one for environmental sustainability and the other for energy solutions.
The two VNA projects to be singled out for recognition are:
- A visionary project performed by VNA’s environmental solutions team to recycle wind turbine blades when they have reached the end of their life cycle. In partnership with GE Renewable Power, GE
wind turbine blades are dismantled, cut into sections and then processed into confetti-like material used in the manufacturing of “green” cement. Before the project, most wind turbine blades --
which can stretch up to 120 feet or more and have an average life cycle of about 20 years -- were disposed of in landfills, an unsustainable solution to a sustainable form of energy. The
fiberglass, wood and other materials found in the blades are isolated and shredded, then shipped to cement manufacturing kilns replacing traditional fuels such as coal and helping to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 27 percent. This is the second major award the project has won since it was launched.
“We are enormously pleased and proud to be recognized with this award, which is the result of hard work and dedication on the part of our team,” said Bob Cappadona, VNA executive vice president and COO for the company’s waste management division.
- VNA was also recognized for a highly successful, comprehensive energy efficiency project performed by Enovity, VNA’s California-based energy services company. The California team worked with
Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno to develop and implement comprehensive energy conservation measures including installing LED lighting systems and optimizing the hospital’s central
cooling plant. With these improvements, the hospital has reduced total electricity consumption by more than 10 percent, resulting in annual cost savings of more than $600,000 while reducing
greenhouse gas emissions by 1,350 metric tons. The plant is also now more responsive to cooling needs during summer peaks, improving patient and staff comfort.
