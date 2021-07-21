checkAd

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces Application to List on OTCQB

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or "Ayurcann"), a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative product, is pleased to announce that it has filed an application to be quoted on the OTCQB, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC") in New York. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under its symbol "AYUR". In addition, the Company is working to secure DTC eligibility with The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

The OTC operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. Trading on the OTCQB market enables companies to efficiently build broader investor awareness and provide U.S. investors with a seamless trading facility to trade through the broker of their choice more easily.

Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, commented, "Ayurcann is excited to provide US institutional and retail investors this opportunity to join our journey through the OTCQB." Mr. Sudman continued, "We love our Canadian roots, but our plans and visions include being traded in the largest economy on the planet and demonstrate our investment capabilities in manufacturing quality cannabis derivates at an affordable price while maintaining healthy operating margins."

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up-to-date on the status of the application.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:
Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

