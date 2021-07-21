Momentive Announces New SurveyMonkey Enterprise In-Meeting Feedback App for Zoom

With the new app, SurveyMonkey Enterprise customers will capture optimal stakeholder feedback when it matters and take action to enhance the in-meeting experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV), an agile experience management company, today announced the launch of its SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom Video Communications, Inc., delivering an embedded feedback experience accessible within Zoom meetings and the desktop client. Following a year of virtual meetings and remote collaboration, the SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom aims to form more meaningful interactions by funneling crucial stakeholder insights to boost meeting effectiveness, track attendee engagement, and improve the employee, customer, and patient experience. This new in-product app for Zoom is now available for all SurveyMonkey Enterprise users on the U.S. data center in the Zoom App Marketplace, which hosts 1,400+ third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom's industry-leading video-first unified communications platform.