Momentive Announces New SurveyMonkey Enterprise In-Meeting Feedback App for Zoom
With the new app, SurveyMonkey Enterprise customers will capture optimal stakeholder feedback when it matters and take action to enhance the in-meeting experience
SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV), an agile experience management company, today announced the launch of its SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom Video Communications, Inc., delivering an embedded feedback experience accessible within Zoom meetings and the desktop client. Following a year of virtual meetings and remote collaboration, the SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom aims to form more meaningful interactions by funneling crucial stakeholder insights to boost meeting effectiveness, track attendee engagement, and improve the employee, customer, and patient experience. This new in-product app for Zoom is now available for all SurveyMonkey Enterprise users on the U.S. data center in the Zoom App Marketplace, which hosts 1,400+ third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom's industry-leading video-first unified communications platform.
Even with the return to in-person interactions, Zoom is here to stay. Recent Momentive data found that 58% of respondents think they will have about the same amount or more virtual meetings six months from now. The SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom will enable hundreds of millions of joint users to engage and listen to feedback from hybrid workers, customers, patients, and students with agility and ease.
Recent data highlight how customers want feedback to help organizations drive better experiences for their stakeholders:
- Fully 67% of respondents find that it would be extremely or very useful to gather feedback from employees to help shape what meetings should be like in a post-COVID world.
- For 70% of respondents, gathering input from meeting attendees sounds like it would make meetings better where they work, yet only 54% of workers say they’ve ever been asked for feedback about meetings they regularly attend.
- Recognition of the power of gathering feedback translates across all levels of the organization: 70% of entry level and middle managers and 69% of executives find it useful.
