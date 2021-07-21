Coherus BioSciences Names Physician-Scientist Ildiko Csiki, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board

- Csiki has over two decades of experience in research and drug development of cancer immunotherapies -

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced the appointment of Ildiko Csiki, M.D., Ph.D., a leader in the field of immuno-oncology research and drug development, as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). With Dr. Csiki as Chair, Coherus’ SAB will work closely with Coherus leadership to build a world-class immuno-oncology franchise that offers life-changing medicines to patients. In collaboration with Junshi Biosciences, Coherus is developing toripalimab, a PD-1 blocking antibody, in an extensive registrational development program for a broad range of tumor types, as well as in combination with other immuno-oncology targeting agents.



“We are honored to have Dr. Csiki as Chair of our Scientific Advisory Board. As a highly regarded and successful physician-scientist, she has made significant contributions to the development of several cancer immunotherapies, including pembrolizumab,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus. “Over the next several years, as we advance toripalimab in multiple therapeutic indications toward registrations in the US and build out our broader immuno-oncology franchise, her expertise and scientific insights will be essential to our development and commercialization strategies. Dr. Csiki joins our existing SAB which includes distinguished members from top institutions who have made significant contributions to the immuno-oncology field.”