Coherus BioSciences Names Physician-Scientist Ildiko Csiki, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board
- Csiki has over two decades of experience in research and drug development of cancer immunotherapies -
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced the appointment of Ildiko Csiki, M.D., Ph.D., a leader in the field of
immuno-oncology research and drug development, as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). With Dr. Csiki as Chair, Coherus’ SAB will work closely with Coherus leadership to build a
world-class immuno-oncology franchise that offers life-changing medicines to patients. In collaboration with Junshi Biosciences, Coherus is developing toripalimab, a PD-1 blocking antibody, in an
extensive registrational development program for a broad range of tumor types, as well as in combination with other immuno-oncology targeting agents.
“We are honored to have Dr. Csiki as Chair of our Scientific Advisory Board. As a highly regarded and successful physician-scientist, she has made significant contributions to the development of several cancer immunotherapies, including pembrolizumab,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus. “Over the next several years, as we advance toripalimab in multiple therapeutic indications toward registrations in the US and build out our broader immuno-oncology franchise, her expertise and scientific insights will be essential to our development and commercialization strategies. Dr. Csiki joins our existing SAB which includes distinguished members from top institutions who have made significant contributions to the immuno-oncology field.”
“I look forward to working with Coherus’ SAB to help define an optimal approach to developing and commercializing a potentially broad immuno-oncology portfolio, starting with toripalimab, both as monotherapy and in potential combination with complementary agents such as anti-TIGIT antibodies, eIL-2 cytokines, and other immuno-oncology targets,” said Dr. Csiki, Chief Commercial Research and Development Officer at City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.
Before joining City of Hope, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, Dr. Csiki served as the chief medical officer at Sensei Biotherapeutics, where she was responsible for the clinical strategy for the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. Prior to that, Dr. Csiki served as Vice President of Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development at Inovio Pharmaceuticals where she led the advancement of Inovio’s DNA-based cancer immunotherapies. She also held clinical development lead roles at Merck responsible for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) development in multiple indications as well as at GSK focused on multiple assets for various cancer programs. Dr Csiki began her post-graduate career at the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine as a tenure-track physician scientist in the Department of Radiation Oncology. She earned an M.D. and Ph.D. in cancer biology from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Her postdoctoral training included an internship in Internal Medicine and residency in radiation oncology at Vanderbilt and subsequently, a Holman Pathway Research Fellowship. She is also a General Management Program graduate from the Wharton Business School with focus in strategic innovation and entrepreneurship.
