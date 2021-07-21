checkAd

Canada Carbon Acquires Additional Asbury Graphite Claims

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or “Canada Carbon” or “CCB”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces that it has acquired 20 additional mining claims, surrounding its two existing claims on the former Asbury Mine site. The total 22 claims (“Asbury claims”) cover 1,205.9 hectares. All the claims are located in zones where exploration and extraction activities are permitted. The Asbury claims are located about 8 kilometers northeast of the municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus in the Laurentides Region of southern Quebec.

The Company’s original two claims, totaling 119 hectares, are the location of the former Asbury Graphite Mine, a past producing property. Historical exploration by various companies and subsequent resource evaluations lead to historical production from 1974 to 1988. Open pit mining allowed the historical production of 875,000 metric tons of graphite ore at a cut-off grade of 6% Cg.

Canada Carbon management met with the Mayor of Notre-Dame-du-Laus and the Company was given approval to commence exploration. CCB will begin exploring the Asbury claims thoroughly in the coming months to assess quantity and quality of graphite and potential markets. Canada Carbon will work closely with the municipality to ensure that they are aware of our exploration plans and results. CCB is committed to communicating transparently and proactively with the citizens of the municipality to inform them of the company's actions and answer their questions.

The Asbury claims will be subject to two exploration phases located in two distinct areas.

  1. The former Asbury Graphite Mine pit area: Previous exploration work in the vicinity of the historical pit area shows the presence of additional graphite mineralization both along strike and down dip. Of interest is an electromagnetic (“EM”) conductor located southwest from the current pit where up to 2.3% carbon over 40.5 meters (including 4.03% carbon over 11.7 meters) was identified in a diamond drilling program This conductor is defined over 500 meters in a north-south direction. Another parallel conductor exists in the vicinity of the pit and extends over 600 meters (Charbonneau, 20121).
