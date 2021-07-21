Canada Carbon Acquires Additional Asbury Graphite Claims

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or “Canada Carbon” or “CCB”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces that it has acquired 20 additional mining claims, surrounding its two existing claims on the former Asbury Mine site. The total 22 claims (“Asbury claims”) cover 1,205.9 hectares. All the claims are located in zones where exploration and extraction activities are permitted. The Asbury claims are located about 8 kilometers northeast of the municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus in the Laurentides Region of southern Quebec.



The Company’s original two claims, totaling 119 hectares, are the location of the former Asbury Graphite Mine, a past producing property. Historical exploration by various companies and subsequent resource evaluations lead to historical production from 1974 to 1988. Open pit mining allowed the historical production of 875,000 metric tons of graphite ore at a cut-off grade of 6% Cg.