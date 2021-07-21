checkAd

Pressure BioSciences Announces Major Business Expansion, Establishing Eco-Friendly Agrochemicals Subsidiary and Initiating Plans to Drive Accretive 2021 Revenue

Significant Order for Environmentally Friendly Agrochemical Material Placed to Fulfill Initial Demand;Subsidiary will House Announced Asset Acquisition from Global Agrochemicals InnovatorSOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Pressure …

Significant Order for Environmentally Friendly Agrochemical Material Placed to Fulfill Initial Demand;
Subsidiary will House Announced Asset Acquisition from Global Agrochemicals Innovator

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today announced it has established a wholly-owned agrochemicals subsidiary named PBI Agrochem, Inc. The Company further announced that it has purchased over a half-million dollars of specialized, proprietary material to be used to fulfill initial demand for its eco-friendly and effective agrochemical pest control and growth stimulant products. Finally, the Company remains focused on its ongoing efforts and is optimistic that it will complete the previously announced asset acquisition of a global developer and supplier of environmentally responsible and organically natural agrochemicals in the coming weeks, subject to certain conditions, including the completion of all due diligence and acquisition financing.

Global population growth is driving a significant increase in food production demand, which in turn is driving an increased need for the use of pesticides and fertilizers. Whether from traditional production-boosting synthetics or the new generation of eco-friendly agrochemicals, all pesticides and fertilizers face common challenges in getting oily "active ingredients" (the material that is going to exert desired effects on the plant or the pest) to become effectively absorbed, which is required for optimal bioavailability (or efficacy) within the targeted plant species. Pesticides, used to control insects that damage crops and severely limit production, are projected to grow in worldwide sales from $84.5 billion in 2019 to $131 billion by 2023. Fertilizers, used to replenish soil with essential nutrients required for better crop growth and production, are expected to achieve global sales of approximately $232 billion by 2025.

