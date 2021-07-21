Black Iron Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI; OTC PINK:BKIRF; FRANKFURT:BIN) is pleased to announce that it has …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI; OTC PINK:BKIRF; FRANKFURT:BIN) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced short form prospectus offering, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option, raising gross proceeds of $11.5 million for the Company through the issuance of 28,750,000 common shares of the Company (collectively, the "Shares") at a price of $0.40 per Share (the "Offering"). The Offering is subject to final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for (a) the completion of an updated Feasibility Study for the Company's Shymanivske Iron Ore Project, (b) the completion of the Ukrainian TEO; (c) the completion of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, (d) commencement of the relocation and construction of a new Ukrainian military firing range and ammunition depot to secure access to land required for the Company's Shymanivske Iron Ore Project, and (e) working capital and general corporate purposes, all as described in more detail in the short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") of the Company dated July 16, 2021 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "It is great to see such strong level of interest from institutional investors in the Offering and the Shymanivske Iron Ore Project as we continue to move the project forward towards construction."

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. "United States" and "U.S. persons" shall have the meanings assigned to them in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.