Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Strikes Multi-Year Distribution Deal With Millennium Media

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 15:29  |  40   |   |   

Millennium Media Will Finance and Produce at Least 15 Movies During the Next 3 Years for Screen Media to Distribute

COS COB, Conn., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Screen Media’s deal with Millennium Media to release at least five films a year for the next three years from the production powerhouse. The first film will be The Enforcer starring Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth and 2 Chainz. Directed by Richard Hughes, the film is shooting this summer in Greece. Screen Media will handle the North American release in 2022.

Millennium Media is best known for the box office hits The Expendables franchise, Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Mechanic: Resurrection. Recent films include Angel Has Fallen and the successful reboot of the Rambo franchise, Rambo: Last Blood. It has also produced the acclaimed independent films Tesla, Blackbird, The Outpost, and Till Death.

In an ongoing relationship with Millennium Media, Screen Media recently released the Megan Fox starrer Till Death, which was the top Independent film on iTunes in sales. In 2020, Screen released two Millennium Media films, Roger Michell’s Blackbird starring Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, and Mia Wasikowska, and one of last summer’s top performing films, Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, starring Caleb Landry Jones, Scott Eastwood, and Orlando Bloom. The Outpost was featured in many end-of-year top ten lists, and was the top film on many VOD outlets, including iTunes where it held the top spot for more than three weeks.

Over the past few years, Screen Media has become a leader in independent film distribution with exclusively theatrical and day and date releases. In August, Screen Media will release Chase Palmer’s Naked Singularity, starring John Boyega, Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgård, Ed Skrein, Linda Lavin and Tim Blake Nelson. The film premiered in the opening night slot at the 2021 San Francisco Film Festival, winning the Audience Award. Recent releases include mafia thriller The Birthday Cake starring Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, and Val Kilmer; the comedies Eat Wheaties! starring Tony Hale; and Senior Moment starring William Shatner, Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd; the critically acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street; and the Nicolas Cage hit Willy’s Wonderland.

