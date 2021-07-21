Spectral Medical Inc. Announces $10 Million Offering
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (TSX: EDT) (“Spectral” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its previously announced overnight marketed public offering of units of the Company (the “Units”), Paradigm Capital Inc. (the “Lead Underwriter”) and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, the exclusive U.S. placement agent for the Offering (together, the “Underwriters”), have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 23,530,000 Units at a price of $0.425 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million (the “Offering”).
Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half (½) of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.50 for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).
The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 3,529,500 Units at the Issue Price per Unit, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriters, at any time, and from time to time, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date and shall be exercisable for additional Units, Warrants and/or Common Shares (or any combination thereof). If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds to the Company will be $11,500,288.
The Underwriters will be paid by the Company on the closing of the Offering and closing of the Over-Allotment Option, if any, a cash commission equal to 6.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (including on any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) (the “Cash Commission”); provided that the cash commission on sales of up to $1,000,000 of Units to certain parties (the “President’s List Sales”) shall be reduced to 3.25%. The Company shall also issue to the Underwriters that number of compensation options (the “Compensation Options”) as is equal to 6.5% of the Units issued under the Offering (including on any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option); provided that the number of compensation options for the President’s List Sales shall be reduced to 3.25%, each exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.485 for a period of two years following the Closing Date.
