Spectral Medical Inc. Announces $10 Million Offering

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “ Common Share ”) and one-half (½) of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “ Warrant ”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a “ Warrant Share ”) at a price of $0.50 for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (TSX: EDT) (“ Spectral ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that further to its previously announced overnight marketed public offering of units of the Company (the “ Units ”), Paradigm Capital Inc. (the “ Lead Underwriter ”) and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, the exclusive U.S. placement agent for the Offering (together, the “ Underwriters ”), have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 23,530,000 Units at a price of $0.425 per Unit (the “ Issue Price ”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million (the “ Offering ”).

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 3,529,500 Units at the Issue Price per Unit, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriters, at any time, and from time to time, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date and shall be exercisable for additional Units, Warrants and/or Common Shares (or any combination thereof). If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds to the Company will be $11,500,288.

The Underwriters will be paid by the Company on the closing of the Offering and closing of the Over-Allotment Option, if any, a cash commission equal to 6.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (including on any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) (the “Cash Commission”); provided that the cash commission on sales of up to $1,000,000 of Units to certain parties (the “President’s List Sales”) shall be reduced to 3.25%. The Company shall also issue to the Underwriters that number of compensation options (the “Compensation Options”) as is equal to 6.5% of the Units issued under the Offering (including on any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option); provided that the number of compensation options for the President’s List Sales shall be reduced to 3.25%, each exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.485 for a period of two years following the Closing Date.