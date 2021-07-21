checkAd

IoT Medical Devices Market worth $94.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.07.2021   

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "IoT Medical Devices Market by Product (Blood Pressure Monitor, Glucometer, Cardiac Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, Infusion Pump), Type (Wearable, Implantable, Stationary), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, Wifi), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 94.2 billion by 2026 from USD 26.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT Medical Devices Market"

231 – Tables
50 – Figures
309 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15629287

The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the need for cost-containment in healthcare delivery, and rising focus on active patient engagement & patient-centric care delivery. Also, the government initiatives to promote digital health are expected to drive demand growth in the IoT medical devices market during the forecast period.

By product, segment, the vital signs monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Among the product, segment, the vital signs monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vital signs monitors segment is estimated to grow highest due to the increasing prevalence of hypertension, growing obese population, and increasing preference for self-health management.

By type, the stationary medical devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IoT medical devices market

The stationary medical devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2020. The implementation of government regulations mandating the use of EHR and the advantages offered by these devices are driving the growth of this segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15629287

By connectivity technology, the Wi-Fi based medical devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IoT medical devices market

The Wi-Fi based medical devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of Wi-Fi connectivity, such as its long range (~120 feet indoors and ~300 feet outdoors) and high speed data transmission.

