Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced the next phase of their long-term partnership with plans to bring the LPGA Tour, the longest-running women’s sports association; The Amundi Evian Championship, one of its five major championships; and more female golfers to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR. For the first time, the LPGA Tour will be experienced in high-fidelity on next-generation consoles and will feature a wide breadth of women’s golfing representation. In Spring 2022, all players will be able to tee-off as a female golfer at the truest representation of the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, thanks to the power of EA’s Frostbite game engine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005366/en/

Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR (Graphic: Business Wire)

Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled that the LPGA Tour is coming back to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR especially with the inclusion of a major global tournament like The Amundi Evian Championship,” said Brian Carroll, the LPGA’s senior vice president of global media distribution. “EA SPORTS has done a great job in continuing to expand female representation in the various modes throughout the game and featuring women’s golf in an authentic and modern way.”

To authentically represent the diversity found in the sport of golf and create a more welcoming community, the development team worked with a diverse group of golf professionals, including GOLFTV and Sky Sports broadcaster and former pro golfer Iona Stephen. Iona is a part of a larger Creative Council and has worked with the development team at EA for over a year on everything from design to audio, visuals, golf trends and community building. Iona is also joining the EA commentary team as the first female on-course commentator in game, bringing her experienced insights from both playing professionally and working in golf broadcasting.

“I’m incredibly excited that EA SPORTS PGA TOUR laid out a vision to represent female athletes and the LPGA in the game,” said Iona Stephen, GOLFTV and Sky Sports broadcaster, and EA SPORTS ambassador. “My goal in helping EA is to give women the satisfaction of playing a quality golf game while seeing themselves in a variety of ways that go beyond a handful of female character models.”

